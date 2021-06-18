Alsup Says Cabbies' Inertia Kills Airport Rules Challenge

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled on Thursday that the San Francisco Taxi Coalition's failure to prosecute its case challenging the city's choice to impose limits on airport pickups ultimately puts a nail in the litigation's coffin. Judge Alsup ruled in his one-page order that the taxicab drivers have not amended their complaint and have coasted by a June 15 deadline requesting them to demonstrate why the suit shouldn't be dismissed for inactivity in pursuing their claims. Given no word from the drivers, the judge accordingly axed the suit. The taxicab drivers filed suit in March 2019 accusing the San Francisco...

