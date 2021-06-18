Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alsup Says Cabbies' Inertia Kills Airport Rules Challenge

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled on Thursday that the San Francisco Taxi Coalition's failure to prosecute its case challenging the city's choice to impose limits on airport pickups ultimately puts a nail in the litigation's coffin.

Judge Alsup ruled in his one-page order that the taxicab drivers have not amended their complaint and have coasted by a June 15 deadline requesting them to demonstrate why the suit shouldn't be dismissed for inactivity in pursuing their claims.

Given no word from the drivers, the judge accordingly axed the suit.

The taxicab drivers filed suit in March 2019 accusing the San Francisco...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!