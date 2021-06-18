11th Circ. Says Rules Require New Review Of Asylum Bid

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- In a decision that established several court precedents, the Eleventh Circuit has revived a Sri Lankan man's bid for asylum, ruling that both an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals failed to properly reconsider his asylum application after allowing him to stay in the United States. The appeals court said in Thursday's opinion that it agreed with Visavakumar Thamotar that when the government has denied an applicant asylum on discretionary grounds but grants withholding of removal or deportation — a situation that would prevent a spouse or child from following the applicant to the U.S. — federal regulations require...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS