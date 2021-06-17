Ky. Justices Say Crash Victim's 'Bad Faith' Claim Too Late

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A split Kentucky Supreme Court panel on Thursday reversed a state appellate court and sided with the trial court in finding that a motorcycle crash victim waited too long to file a bad faith action against an insurer. Five of the six justices on the panel ruled to reinstate the trial court's ruling that William G. Watson's bad faith claim against U.S. Liability Insurance co. was time barred by the five-year statute of limitations of the parties' settlement agreement. The majority said that in deciding when the clock should start ticking on the statute of limitations, the state appellate court "ignores...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS