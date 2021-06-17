Sens. Aim To Make Hacks A RICO Crime Amid Attack Spike

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Bipartisan U.S. senators on Thursday reintroduced a bill that would clear the way for prosecutors to charge alleged hackers under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, in a push coming after cyberattacks hit a critical pipeline and global meat supplier. The International Cybercrime Prevention Act, introduced by Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., would make violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act a predicate for bringing charges under RICO, a racketeering statute that has been used to go after organized crime syndicates. The bill would also create a new felony charge targeting alleged cybercriminals who target computers...

