5th Circ. Nixes Forensic Co.'s Contract Suit Against Texas DA

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales is protected by governmental immunity in a suit filed against him and the county by Alamo Forensic Services, a former vendor claiming it was not paid for work done after its contract with the county expired, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday. In an unpublished opinion, the Fifth Circuit affirmed the suit's dismissal, saying because Bexar County did not waive its governmental immunity, Alamo's claims cannot proceed. "AFS has failed to identify any waiver of governmental immunity that would permit those claims to proceed, and has therefore failed to plead facts showing either that any court...

