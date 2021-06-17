Sen. Gillibrand Renews Push To Create US Privacy Agency

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on Thursday stepped up her push for Congress to establish an independent federal privacy agency to overtake the Federal Trade Commission's authority in the space, floating an enhanced legislative proposal that would give the new agency the additional responsibility of policing Big Tech mergers and discriminatory data practices. The Data Protection Act of 2021 builds on legislation that Gillibrand introduced last February to set up a new U.S. Data Protection Agency to seize sole responsibility for creating and enforcing data protection rules across the U.S. The latest proposal revives and expands on that effort by calling for the...

