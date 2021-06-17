Apple Doesn't Have To Turn Over User Docs In Privacy Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has favored Apple's bid to escape an attempt by a proposed class of state residents in a biometric privacy suit to compel the technology giant to produce documents identifying all device users who bought products containing the company's Photos app. Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel on Wednesday denied the three lead plaintiffs' motion to compel class discovery in their suit claiming three violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. In addition, the judge granted Apple Inc.'s motion to quash plaintiff subpoenas seeking extensive information about company customers, agreeing with Apple that the document requests are vague,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS