Tech Co. Wants Justices To Review Nintendo Patent Ruling

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Technology company iLife has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a Federal Circuit ruling striking its $10 million patent verdict against Nintendo, arguing that the justices need to establish the appropriate standard for determining whether a patent claim is directed to a patent-ineligible concept. In a petition for writ of certiorari docketed Thursday, iLife Technologies Inc. urged the court to reverse the January ruling, which upheld a post-trial decision by U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn to throw out the verdict on a motion-sensing innovation that iLife said Nintendo of America Inc. copied in the Wii gaming system, which relies...

