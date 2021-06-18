Puerto Ricans Tell High Court To Nix Cockfighting Ban

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A group of Puerto Ricans supporting what they call the island's tradition of cockfighting asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their case, arguing that Congress overstepped its constitutional powers to criminalize the sport. In their 41-page petition filed on June 11, the cockfighting advocates questioned if Congress has the authority under the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause to criminalize cockfighting on the island. The clause in question bestows Congress with the power to "regulate commerce with foreign nations and among the several states, and with Indian Tribes." The First Circuit upheld the ban, but the petitioners contended that the decision...

