Conservatives Split On Bipartisan House Antitrust Bills

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A coalition of conservative groups has come out swinging against major bipartisan antitrust proposals that could see key votes on Wednesday in the House Judiciary Committee, calling them "a deceitful attempt by Democrat lawmakers to exploit legitimate conservative anger over Big Tech." The Thursday letter to members of Congress was signed by more than 25 right-leaning groups including Grover Norquist's Americans for Tax Reform, Americans for Prosperity, the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the National Taxpayers Union and the R Street Institute. AFP and other groups draw funding from the libertarian-leaning Koch family network. Some organizations have also received funds from tech titans....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS