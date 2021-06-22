Texas Jury Clears Amazon Of Voice Tech IP Infringement

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com has been cleared of allegations that its Alexa virtual assistant infringes three voice technology patents owned by an Israeli kitchen technology startup, after a Texas federal jury in Waco decided in favor of the retail giant Tuesday afternoon. The jury began deliberating late Monday, after hearing a week of testimony that began with opening statements June 14, according to court documents. Freshub Inc. had sued Amazon, its Prime Now app and its grocery brand Whole Foods, alleging infringement of three patents related to managing information and ordering items by voice. The lawsuit was filed in 2019, shortly after Freshub was purchased...

