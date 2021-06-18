Honduras Gets Investors' Expropriation Suit Tossed For Now

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday dismissed an expropriation suit against Honduras by a group of nearly 100 U.S. real estate investors after finding that the investors failed to show a taking of their property and a commercial nexus to the U.S. U.S. District Judge Tom Barber dismissed investors' claims that Honduras had expropriated their 420-home residential development in the northern city of San Pedro Sula because they did not present any evidence indicating that their rights in their investments had been nationalized. They also had pointed to just one commercial activity — a 2011 conference titled "Honduras Is Open for...

