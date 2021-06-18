Applicants Fight Amazon's Bid To Toss Illegal Drug Test Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Applicants for warehouse sorting positions with Amazon have urged a New York federal judge to deny the company's bid to nix their proposed class action alleging the company violated New York City law by withdrawing their employment offers because they tested positive for marijuana. Michael Thomas, Romelo Rivera and Verniece Carmona said in a Thursday memorandum opposing Amazon.com Inc.'s motion to dismiss that the sortation associate positions for which they all applied at a Staten Island facility are not exempt from the New York City Human Rights Law, pushing back against the retail giant's argument that the roles are exempt as safety-sensitive...

