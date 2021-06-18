Water Pipeline Co. Says It Belongs In Project Easement Fight

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A water pipeline project developer wants a California federal court to allow it to defend a key right of way granted by the Bureau of Land Management in the waning days of the Trump administration against a challenge from conservation and tribal advocacy groups. Cadiz Inc. moved to intervene in the litigation Thursday, telling the court that the BLM made the right call when it found it didn't need to conduct an environmental review of the project because it involves the use of existing infrastructure and rights of way. Cadiz told the court that the authorization doesn't authorize the company "to...

