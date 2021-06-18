Insurers Fight Steel Co.'s Coverage Bid On Pollution Claims

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A group of CNA Insurance units has sued Niagara LaSalle Corp. in Texas federal court, saying they have no duty to defend the steel bar manufacturer against two environmental remediation claims involving the company's alleged discharge of toxic materials. Continental Casualty Co., Transportation Insurance Co., National Fire Insurance Co. of Hartford and Continental Insurance Co. said Thursday they are not on the hook to provide defense and indemnity to Niagara under the policies because an "absolute pollution exclusion" bars coverage. The carriers are also asking the court to hold that Niagara is not covered under the policies because the steel company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS