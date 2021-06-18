Real Estate Rumors: Wells, Value Store It, Empire Capital

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan have provided $250 million in refinancing to a venture of Sabey Corp. and National Real Estate Advisors for an office condo portion of a New York building, Commercial Observer reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan is for a 573,083-square-foot office condo portion of 375 Pearl St., which has a total of 806,801 square feet of office and data center space, and $220 million of the loan is commercial mortgage-backed securities financing, according to the report. Value Store It has purchased two Palm Beach County, Florida, self storage properties for $35...

