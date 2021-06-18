Freshfields, Shumaker Lead $2.2B Merger Of IT Services Firms

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 12:54 PM EDT) -- Florida-based information technology outsourcing services firms Sitel Group and Sykes Enterprises have agreed to merge in a $2.2 billion transaction put together with help from respective legal advisers Freshfields and Shumaker, the companies said Friday. The agreement sees Miami-headquartered Sitel acquiring all of Tampa-based Sykes' outstanding shares of common stock for $54 per share, equivalent to a premium of 31.2% over Sykes' closing price on Thursday, according to a statement. The combined company will feature roughly 155,000 employees across offices in 39 countries, with more than 600 clients. Together, they expect to clear revenue of more than $4 billion this year....

