Texas Justices Say Copyright Violation Not A Taking

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said the University of Houston's unauthorized use of a photographer's image doesn't amount to a per se taking of his copyright. Justice John Devine's opinion said that Jim Olive still held the right to his own copyright and could stop others from using it, meaning it wasn't an unconstitutional taking akin to physical property being taken. The court held that violating copyright "without more" is not a taking. "Allegations of copyright infringement assert a violation of the owner's copyright, but not its confiscation, and therefore factual allegations of an infringement do not alone allege a...

