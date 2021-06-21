Serving A Suit To An LP's CEO Is Improper, Texas Justices Say

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A limited partnership should be served a lawsuit through a general partner or registered agent, not an officer or CEO, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday in an opinion overturning an over $1 million default judgment. WWLC Investment Inc. "met its burden to prove lack of proper service and is therefore entitled to bill-of-review relief," in a lawsuit served to a person described as owner, president and chief executive officer, the court ruled. Starting in 2013 WWLC leased out a commercial property to Sirab Miraki as a food market and restaurant. Two years into the five-year lease, Miraki stopped paying rent...

