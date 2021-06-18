Ex-Penguins Coach's Firing Dispute Headed For Arbitration

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A former minor league hockey coach must arbitrate allegations that the Pittsburgh Penguins illegally fired him in retaliation for reporting that his wife was sexually assaulted by a fellow coach, a federal magistrate judge recommended Thursday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson said the court should toss ex-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins assistant coach Jarrod Skalde's claim that the team ran afoul of Pennsylvania's whistleblower protection law. Skalde's lawsuit alleges that he was wrongly terminated from his gig with the Penguins' minor league affiliate after he complained of the alleged assault. But Judge Carlson said Skalde's claim falls squarely within the scope of a...

