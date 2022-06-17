Biden Loosens Sanctions For COVID-19 Equipment Shipments

Alyssa Aquino By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our International Trade newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration temporarily lifted sanctions on Iran, Venezuela and Syria to allow for the shipment of COVID-19 medical equipment, including vaccines, tests and face masks.The yearlong general licenses that the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued Thursday broaden already existing humanitarian exemptions to the Iranian, Venezuelan and Syrian sanctions programs to cover additional COVID-19-related activities.The Treasury Department explained it was easing the sanctions programs under President Joe Biden's national security memorandum directing federal agencies to assess whether U.S. sanctions were hindering the global COVID-19 response."These new authorizations will further support the critical work of governments, international organizations, non-governmental organizations, and private sector actors in providing COVID-19-related assistance to the people in certain sanctioned jurisdictions," the Treasury Department said.The general licenses will expire on June 17, 2022.Weeks after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the Trump administration announced it would expedite and prioritize the export of medical and safety equipment to Iran. The decision came shortly after Republican and Democratic national security leaders called on the White House to ensure that sanctions didn't interfere with COVID-19 relief.But the move didn't cover how those exports were financed, according to trade attorney Doug Jacobson of Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC , who pointed out that commercial banks may balk at allowing payments to go through Iran.The new general licenses would allow certain medical exports to Iran, free of U.S. sanctions over payment terms and financing, the Treasury Department said Thursday.While the licenses authorize activities that previously required specific licenses, Jacobson said Friday they were "very narrow.""It's only dealing with COVID-19 prevention, diagnosis and treatment," Jacobson said. He also pointed out that exports are a "two-way street" — though the U.S. could authorize more shipments, the other governments would have to allow it."It's a nice gesture, but how practical these will be remains to be seen," he said.On March 26, dozens of humanitarian, human rights and other civil society groups called on the Biden White House to provide immediate sanctions relief for countries subject to a strict sanctions regime, including Iran. The sanctions programs have already led to medical supply shortages, and allowing them to continue risks turning sanctioned locations into virus hotbeds, they said.They recommended that Washington, D.C., issue a temporary general license that exempts "at minimum" COVID-19-related medical equipment and goods that can address food security and water supply issues.--Editing by Daniel King.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.