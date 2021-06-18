Texas Justices To Review Adding Pipeline Maker To Blast Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider whether the company that built a gas pipeline that exploded shortly after it changed hands should be looped into in an injured worker's $1 million negligence case against the current owner of the pipeline and the operator that maintains it. The justices agreed to review a Fifth Court of Appeals ruling that shut down Eagleridge Operating LLC's attempt to name contractor Aruba Petroleum Inc. as a responsible third party under Chapter 33 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code. The operating company and USG Properties Barnett II LLC, which bought Aruba's stake...

