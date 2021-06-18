Employers Must Brace For PAGA-Like Bills Across US

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- If you're an employer in California, you've heard of PAGA — California's controversial Private Attorneys General Act, which took the employment litigation landscape by storm over the course of the last two decades. If you're an employer that's not in California though, who cares? And until a few years ago, most would have agreed with that sentiment. Until, that is, other states started taking notice. Spurred on by news that PAGA had managed to fill California's coffers with around $42 million in civil penalties a year,[1] PAGA has recently begun to push past local pastures and into the legislative houses of states...

