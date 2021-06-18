Tribe Says Calif. Wind Farm Dispute Threatens Its Sovereignty

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Campo Kumeyaay Nation has asked a California federal judge to dismiss a complaint over its proposed wind farm, saying the suit threatens its sovereign right to control tribal resources and property. In a motion filed Thursday, the tribe argued that a small group of neighbors calling themselves Backcountry Against Dumps have hindered the tribe's economic development at every turn and the present litigation threatens the tribe's ability to use its natural resources how it chooses. Tens of millions of dollars are at stake for a community that presently lives below the poverty line, according to the motion. Last year, a group...

