Benefits Manager Can't Halt Ill. Prescription Payment Claims

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A health plan benefits manager was correctly ordered to continue litigating a group of pharmacies' Illinois underpayment claims while most of the parties continue hashing out a federal arbitration question out west, a state appellate panel said. A three-judge appellate panel said Thursday that a circuit judge correctly denied OptumRx Inc.'s bid to stay the 45 independent pharmacies' suit because neither state holds a closer relationship to the litigation, and the arbitration question pending in California federal court has already been raised and briefed in the pharmacies' case. The pharmacies accuse OptumRx of failing to fully pay their prescription reimbursement claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS