Pa. Jury Awards $1.3M In Botched Cancer Diagnosis Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal jury has awarded more than $1.3 million in a suit accusing a gynecologist of failing to address a woman's ovarian cyst that was later revealed to be cancerous and have spread to other areas of the body. Following a four-day trial and about four hours of deliberation, a Middle District of Pennsylvania jury found Thursday that Dr. Charles Marks breached the standard of care and caused patient Chasidy Plunkard's injuries. Her suit claims Marks' lack of concern during a January 2016 examination regarding an ovarian cyst that showed up on an ultrasound allowed the Stage 1 cancer to...

