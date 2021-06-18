Banking Co. Says Proprietary Fund Argument Is Too Extreme

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Associated Banc-Corp is fighting allegations that it flouted ERISA by letting its workers invest retirement savings in underperforming company-affiliated funds, urging a Wisconsin federal judge to reject what the company characterized as an ill-advised crusade against financial institutions placing any affiliated funds in their retirement plans. In a brief filed Thursday, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based banking company urged U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach to dismiss a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action filed in January challenging Associated Banc-Corp's 401(k) plan investments. The company argued that its workers simultaneously took too aggressive and too broad of a stance in their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS