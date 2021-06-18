Wesco Wants ERISA Fee Suit Axed

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Wesco Distribution urged a Pennsylvania federal court to toss a proposed class action that claims the multinational electronic distributor mismanaged its retirement plan, saying the workers behind the suit hadn't shown they had been harmed. Wesco Distribution Inc., a subsidiary of WESCO International Inc., told U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan Thursday that plan participants Robert and Nancy Mator's allegations that they paid higher recordkeeping fees should be dismissed because the complaint suffers from legal "fatal shortcomings" and doesn't show any imprudence on the company's side. "The complaint fixates exclusively on the price tag without any allegations as to the scope or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS