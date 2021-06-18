Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Drop Appeal Of $16.2M Exxon Cleanup Award

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday signed off on the federal government's request to drop its appeal of a $16.2 million award to ExxonMobil Corp. that held the government liable for pollution discharged at a Texas industrial facility during World War II and the Korean War.

Court records did not mention a settlement in the long-running dispute, nor did the documents give an indication of why the government dismissed its appeal. 

The appeal stemmed from a Texas federal judge's finding that the U.S. was responsible for pollution discharged at a site in Baytown, Texas, during a production rush of aviation fuel and...

