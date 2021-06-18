Feds Drop Appeal Of $16.2M Exxon Cleanup Award

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday signed off on the federal government's request to drop its appeal of a $16.2 million award to ExxonMobil Corp. that held the government liable for pollution discharged at a Texas industrial facility during World War II and the Korean War. Court records did not mention a settlement in the long-running dispute, nor did the documents give an indication of why the government dismissed its appeal. The appeal stemmed from a Texas federal judge's finding that the U.S. was responsible for pollution discharged at a site in Baytown, Texas, during a production rush of aviation fuel and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS