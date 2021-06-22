Barnes & Thornburg Litigator Takes On GC Role At Pot Co.

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Cannabis extract manufacturer and consultancy Union Cannabis Group has hired a former Barnes & Thornburg LLP attorney as general counsel who's bringing commercial litigation experience in the consumer product, medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Zach Heller, who started working as an independent contractor for the California-based company in April and became a full-time employee last week, told Law360 he's always been interested in the cannabis industry. Citing the industry's potential to help people and its growth potential, he said he was focused on trying to make the move to cannabis when he came across UCG. "The combination of the team they...

