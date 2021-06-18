Attys Seek $6.9M For 'Trailblazing' Work On Fresh Market Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Friedlander & Gorris and Robbins Geller are seeking roughly $6.9 million for what they say was "trailblazing" work as part of a proposed $27.5 million settlement to a Delaware Chancery Court suit over the $1.4 billion take-private sale of specialty grocery chain The Fresh Market. In a brief made public on Thursday, Friedlander & Gorris PA and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP assert they should be awarded $6.875 million for attorney fees and expenses for brokering the $27.5 million payout for a proposed class of former Fresh Market stockholders. The fee award sought is 25 percent of the settlement fund,...

