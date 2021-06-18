Justices Told Border Wall Freeze Can't Undo Gov't's Losses

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court shouldn't vacate the Sierra Club's Ninth Circuit wins in cases challenging barrier construction on the U.S.-Mexico border, the organization argued Friday, saying the government's announcement earlier this month that it would not continue construction doesn't change anything about the case. Were the high court to issue a vacatur, as the government requested after its June 11 announcement that it would not keep building the wall, it would effectively amount to the government winning its appeal without adjudication of its petition, the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition argued. "An announcement that the government will not...

