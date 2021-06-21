Pharma Co. Can't Shake €140M AOP Orphan Award Yet

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge rejected for now an attempt by Taiwanese pharmaceutical company PharmaEssentia to toss a €140M arbitral award won by Austrian pharmaceutical company AOP Orphan, which the judge said presented a "colorable claim that jurisdiction exists." AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG is trying to confirm its International Chamber of Commerce award from a contract spat with PharmaEssentia Corporation after the Taiwanese pharmaceutical company allegedly tried changing the financial terms of a contract related to licensing a medical product that treats rare blood cancers. U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf fully rejected PEC's argument of improper service in his Friday order...

