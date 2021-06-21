Proofpoint Investors Sue Over $12.3B Merger Proposal

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity company Proofpoint Inc. was hit Friday with a proposed investor class action in New York federal court alleging the company failed to disclose to shareholders key details about a $12.3 billion take-private merger. In the suit, Proofpoint investor Micah King claims the company filed documents in June with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that allegedly included incomplete and misleading details about Proofpoint's plan to merge with private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP. In particular, King said Proofpoint's filings didn't explain whether the company had struggled to line up any competing purchase offers during the 45-day "go shop" period after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS