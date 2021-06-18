Labaton Sucharow To Rep Lordstown Investors In Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Labaton Sucharow will represent Lordstown Motors Corp. investors in a consolidated putative class action accusing the electric truck startup of misrepresenting its production capacity and demand, an Ohio federal judge said in an order Thursday, the same day Lordstown told regulators it lacked any binding orders. U.S. District Judge Patricia A. Gaughan appointed George Troicky as lead plaintiff in the securities fraud litigation, at the same time designating Labaton Sucharow LLP lead counsel in the matter. Labaton Sucharow partner David J. Schwartz told Law360 Friday, "We're very pleased that the court appointed Mr. Troicky lead plaintiff, and we're looking forward to...

