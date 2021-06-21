Ford Cites Ethics Issues In Bid To DQ Atty In Del. Patent Case

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Ford is urging the Delaware federal court to disqualify an attorney from serving as counsel in a patent infringement suit he filed against the automaker and a manufacturer, saying there is "no ethical or practical way" he can serve as counsel because he will also be a "material fact witness." In a brief filed on Friday, Ford Motor Company and Illinois Tool Works Inc., one of the automakers' suppliers and co-defendant in the suit, told the court that "there is no legitimate reason for allowing" Stephen Eisenmann, the plaintiff who filed the suit, to serve as counsel in the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS