Ever Given Insurer Renews Bid To Settle With Suez Canal

Law360, London (June 21, 2021, 11:16 AM BST) -- The insurer for the Ever Given has made a new settlement offer to the Suez Canal Authority, leading a court hearing for a $916 million insurance claim over the container ship's grounding to be postponed again. The container ship's British insurer has said it asked for the court hearing in Egypt to be adjourned to allow the canal authority to consider its offer. (AP Photo/Mohamed Elshahed) The UK P&I Club said on Sunday that it had asked for the hearing, at the Ismailia economic court of first instance, in Egypt, to be adjourned to give the authority more time to consider...

