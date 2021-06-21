KPMG Faces £15M Fine In PE Conflict Of Interest Case

Law360, London (June 21, 2021, 6:30 PM BST) -- KPMG should be fined at least £15 million ($21 million) for ignoring the interests of a struggling mattress company it advised in favor of a private equity fund client it was nurturing, Britain's accounting watchdog told a disciplinary tribunal on Monday. KPMG has been accused of failing "to comply with the fundamental principles of objectivity and integrity" when it gave advice to both the seller and buyer during an acquisition process. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) The tribunal found in a draft report that KPMG LLP and former partner David Costley-Wood gave advice to both H.I.G. Capital and Silentnight in connection with the...

