Fox Rothschild Launches American Indian Practice Group

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP just formed a new practice dedicated to tapping into the economic growth taking place in the communities of indigenous people. The American Indian law practice group at Fox Rothschild, launched last week, was founded to guide tribal and nontribal clients in navigating the layers of complexity in business transactions in Indian Country, where federal, state, local and tribal legal frameworks overlap, according to the firm. The new group is chaired by partners Harry S. Jackson III and Maureen L. Mitchell. Jackson, who is based in Atlantic City, is a member of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation and serves...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS