NC Sens. Float Income Tax Cuts In $52.3B Biennium Budget

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- North Carolina would phase out the state's corporate income tax, cut personal income taxes and boost the child tax deduction under a proposed $52.3 billion budget for 2021 to 2023 put forward Monday by leadership in the state Senate. North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said in a news conference that the proposed budget "can be summed up two ways: cutting taxes and constructing North Carolina's post-pandemic future." (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) In a news conference led by Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, the Republican majority outlined a budget plan that would direct higher-than-expected revenues and one-time...

