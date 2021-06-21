Google Gets OK To Limit Info Access In Antitrust Suit For Now

Law360, London (June 21, 2021, 7:18 PM BST) -- A London judge said on Monday it was too early to widen the disclosure of confidential documents by Google to a shopping comparison website in an antitrust lawsuit over alleged unfair search results. Alan Johns QC, sitting as a High Court judge, sided with Google after Kelkoo sought to make modifications to the categorization of confidential documents in its lawsuit, which alleges that the tech giant unlawfully demoted competitors from search results. The judge said he was reluctant to deviate from the norm of confidentiality rings in competition cases, because the case is still at a very early stage despite proceedings...

