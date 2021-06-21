Health Network Sues For Coverage Of Scientist's $10M Award

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts health care network that forked over $20 million after breaking a cancer scientist's lab contract is suing its backup insurer for refusing to cover half the judgment. Steward Health Care System LLC's suit, filed in May, was removed Friday by Federal Insurance Co. to federal court. A judge ordered Steward to pay more than $20 million in damages and interest to one of its former cancer researchers, Lynn Hlatky, whose lab was acquired by Steward when it bought Boston teaching hospital St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in 2010. Steward had agreed to keep the lab going for three years but...

