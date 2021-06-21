Endeavor Execs Quit Live Nation Board After DOJ Scrutiny

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Two top executives of entertainment giant Endeavor Group vacated their seats on Live Nation's board after the U.S. Department of Justice raised concerns that their dual roles violated the Clayton Act's ban on interlocking directorates, the DOJ said Monday. The resignations of Ariel Emanuel, Endeavor CEO and director, and Mark Shapiro, the company's president, as Live Nation Entertainment Inc. directors ensures the two corporations are independent, which is critical because they compete closely in many sports and entertainment markets, the agency's Antitrust Division said. The Clayton Act's Section 8 prohibits interlocking directorates among horizontal competitors unless they fall under safe harbors...

