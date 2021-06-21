Justices Won't Review $16.5M Superfund Dispute

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 12:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't review a Ninth Circuit ruling that Union Pacific Railroad Co. and others must help pay for parts of the $16.5 million cleanup of a California Superfund site, despite their argument that they aren't responsible. The court turned down the opportunity on Monday, cementing the obligation by Union Pacific, Halliburton and Bodycote Thermal Processing Inc. to help Boeing Co., Dow Chemical Co. and others with the costs of cleaning up the Omega Chemical Corp. Superfund site. That site is a chemical treatment and recycling plant outside of Los Angeles that, for many years, failed to properly manage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS