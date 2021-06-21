Ga. Atty Disbarred After Abandoning Client In Criminal Case

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia on Monday disbarred an experienced attorney for lying to a client by telling her she didn't have any arrest warrants and abandoning her once she was arrested on Christmas Eve 2018, which led to the client serving about seven weeks in jail. The state's high court found that Joseph Roger Davis was retained in November 2018 to see if the client had any arrest warrants and to plan for the client to turn herself in if she did have any. Davis did not appropriately look into the client's case and lied to her, saying she wasn't...

