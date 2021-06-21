High Court Won't Hear Sham Litigation Exception Case

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 11:08 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't review a Third Circuit ruling that AbbVie delayed generic versions of its testosterone treatment AndroGel through sham litigation. The high court on Monday shot down a petition from AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, Unimed Pharmaceuticals LLC and Besins Healthcare, which argued that the Third Circuit's decision "effectively nullifies" the subjective prong of the Noerr-Pennington doctrine's "sham litigation" exception. That doctrine protects entities from liability when using litigation to enforce their rights, but the exception strips that immunity if an entity seeks intervention without intending to yield an official result, like launching a suit to harass a competitor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS