High Court Won't Disturb Hyundai's Transformer Tariffs

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to disturb the 60.81% anti-dumping tariffs the U.S. Department of Commerce ordered Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. to pay to import large power transformers from South Korea. The denial leaves intact the Federal Circuit's September 2020 ruling backing Commerce's tariff calculations, over Hyundai's protests that the department had broken with past practices to increase its dumping margin. The duties originated from Commerce's third administrative review of anti-dumping orders covering large power transformers, which are used in high-voltage electrical power transmission systems, from South Korea. According to Hyundai, Commerce initially calculated 3.09% dumping margins for...

