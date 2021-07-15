Judge Questions Gov't Reports In Hospital Overpayment Case

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge questioned during a hearing on Thursday whether a state auditor's discovery of millions in overpayments to Lancaster General Hospital from a fund providing reimbursements for treating uninsured patients could be considered an indicator of fraud in a racketeering case brought by a group of competing hospitals. Competing hospitals led by St. Luke's Health Network are basing their class action Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claim on findings from the state auditor general in 2010 that Lancaster General had submitted a raft of ineligible claims for reimbursement to the state fund. But during a hearing in Reading...

