Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Declines To Review Amarin's Vascepa Fight

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it won't look at Amarin Pharma Inc.'s bid to revive six patents that cover its heart drug Vascepa after the Federal Circuit sided with two generic rivals in a ruling last year that found the patents were obvious.

The justices rejected Amarin Pharma's petition without comment in their latest order list, which came down a little over four months after it was lodged. The company had attracted sympathetic amicus support from groups like U.S. Inventor, which argued the Federal Circuit created a "jurisprudential paradox" when it affirmed a Nevada federal judge's obviousness ruling in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!