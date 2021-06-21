5 Things GCs Should Know About Global Corruption Trends

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- While law enforcement has increased its use of technology to ensnare corporate wrongdoing, general counsel need to be increasing their use of data to flag high-risk areas. That advice comes from Stephanie Yonekura, a partner in Hogan Lovell's Los Angeles office and the head of its investigations, white collar and fraud practice. General counsel can "automate so much of the risk," Yonekura said in a recent interview. The former federal prosecutor, who served as acting U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, said such automatic flags include paying attention to outliers like suspicious monetary amounts, unusual third-party vendor activity and business in high-risk...

